Staff from Eastwood and Lake school districts are planning parades next week.
Lake’s parade will be Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. on the campus, off Ohio 795, in Millbury. The parade will celebrate staff. To participate, enter the campus from the high school driveway and follow the marked route, which will exit from the elementary lot.
Eastwood will hold a staff appreciation parade on Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. on campus. Cars will enter the campus via the Bus loop in front of Eastwood Elementary on Sugar Ridge Road and wind through and exit out on Luckey Road by the high school.
Students are invited to wave and say hello to a favorite teacher or bus driver.
Cars will not be able to stop along the way.
Eastwood officials are also planning an end-of-year parade in late May.