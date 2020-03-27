PEMBERVILLE – An Eastwood High School student learned what it felt like to go to space after participating in Space Camp this spring.
Junior Jonathan Nassaux spent a week in Huntsville, Alabama, at Space Camp as part of the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy.
In its 10th year, the academy offers hands-on activities, technology and science-oriented workshops, lectures, and team exercises to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It is open to children of full-time Honeywell employees.
Mom Theresa Drown has worked at Honeywell nearly 10 years in Toledo as a customer specialist.
“STEM’s like the coolest out of all the subjects you can do,” Nassaux said, “and being out of school for a week was a definite plus.”
He said he likes to think he is good at math and science and his interest in those subjects made him a good candidate.
His interest in STEM also came into play. Nassaux said that science is fun, especially chemistry, which he was taking this year. He also was taking pre-calculus with the intent to take calculus next year.
Nassaux said those subjects were stressed during coding classes and building model rockets.
He also experienced G force, which needs math and science to happen, he said.
During the week, about 90 students from 49 countries and 24 U.S. states and territories participated in the academy, which has been temporarily suspended due to coronavirus concerns.
Nassaux attended camp from Feb. 23-27, held at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.
Admission into the week is based on academic achievement and community involvement.
Nassaux is involved in soccer, track and Boy Scouts Troop 344 in Pemberville. He is working on his paperwork for his Eagle Scout Award after building an information kiosk at Creek Bend Farm, part of the Sandusky County Park District.
During the week, students designed, built and tested their own model rockets; participated in simulated astronaut training sessions and shuttle missions; did a moonwalk; experienced G-force; and performed scientific experiments.
For his rocket, “it was better than some people’s. It went up, and then exploded. Our parachute got a little warm … but it clunked in one piece.”
They also built heat shields.
If the superglue melted after being under a blow torch five minutes “then you lose.”
His team’s shield survived the five minutes, he said.
He said he enjoyed building the heat shield — not so much the rocket, which “didn’t go so well,” he said with a laugh.
Nassaux said they were busy from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, with activities varying each day.
He said doing moon gravity was “fun but I kept spinning.”
There was a person behind him to keep him from rotating out of control, but “I kept going this way,” he said motioning his arms out.
They did trivia one night, karaoke another – his favorite activity – and a dance party the final night.
Astronauts Robert “Hoot” Gibson and Sam Ortega with NASA spoke during the week.
Nassaux said he enjoyed learning the basics of a coding system.
“I was fun to just play around with it,” he said.
He plans on studying chemical engineering, probably at the University of Toledo.
Nassaux said he would recommend camp because you make friends and learn about other people’s culture.
He said he is staying in contact with other students he met at camp. They have put together a group chat they check every day. People in South Africa and Dubai are hard to reach because they don’t use SnapChat, but Mexico and those in the states are easier.
Nassaux said he is thinking about applying to be on the volunteer crew next year.