PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood High School’S Tri-M Chapter 5458 held its annual Induction ceremony on Sept. 26 at the Pemberville Opera House.
Music was performed by senior member Kalee Moore and a jazz combo comprised of chapter officers and advisers. The guest speaker was Detroit and Toledo jazz trombonist Ron Kischuk, who also sat in with the combo.
Honorary memberships were bestowed on Eastwood percussion instructor and alumni Jim Bailey, and Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
The following chapter officers were installed: Devin Good, president; Sydney Ameling, vice president; Nathaniel Heskett, secretary and Kalee Moore, treasurer.
The chapter has seven second-year members, including officers Logan Farnsworth, Justin Greenlese and Samantha Stewart. Eight students were inducted as new members: Emilia D’Amore, Kristin Ford, Curtis Nutter, Brenna Payne, Natalie Redfern, Emma Ruffner, Ian Sander and Kailin Wargo.
Chapter advisers are band directors Brian Myers and Jonathan Roode.
The Tri-M Music Honor Society is a program of the National Association for Music Education. It is an international music honor society for secondary students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership in their school and community.