PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood High School Tri-M Chapter 5458 held its annual induction ceremony on Sept. 18 at the Pemberville Opera House.
Music was performed by Eastwood alumna Amanda Withrow, class of 2018, a senior oboe performance major at Bowling Green State University.
Honorary memberships were bestowed on Jackie Siebert, Benton-Carroll-Salem general music teacher, and Keith Hamen, class of 1970, retired Sylvania City Schools band director.
The following chapter officers were installed: Brenna Payne, president; Curtis Nutter, vice president; Ian Sander, secretary; and Emma Ruffner, treasurer.
The chapter has seven second-year members, including the officers and Kristin Ford, Natalie Redfern and Kailin Wargo.
Eight students were inducted as new members, including Jordan Appelhans, Joseph Hohman, Jaymie Johnson, Elijah Good, Avery Patchett, Maggie Ramsey, Z Ramsey, Isabella Romero and Haley Sponaugle.
Chapter advisers are band directors Brian Myers and Jonathan Roode.