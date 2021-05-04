PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood residents again supported their school and passed an income tax renewal.
The unofficial result from Tuesday’s primary election was 601 in favor and 251 opposed, according to the Wood County Board of Elections.
”Obviously we’re pleased that the levy was renewed,” said Superintendent Brent Welker. “We’re happy that those who went out voted for us.”
Of the 6,483 registered voters in the district, 852 cast votes, or 13.16%.
Welker said he has never seen a time when there has only been one issue on the ballot, and he thought that was the reason for the low turnout.
The 1% income tax generates 13% of the district’s general operating budget.
In 2020, the income tax collected $2.4 million and it remains the district’s only local source of funding for operations.
“Maintaining it is critical to the operations of the district,” Welker said. “We’re pleased it was renewed.
Taxes were cut in 2014 when the district let an emergency levy expire. That tax collected about $870,000.
The income tax was first passed in 2006 and has been renewed in 2011 and 2016.
The district does have a permanent improvement levy which is used for maintenance and technology and the bond issue that passed in 1999 that is paying for the high school addition.
There have been no new requests for operating funds since 2007 and the hope is to stretch that need to 2023 or later, Welker has said.
Welker said with the passage, the district can now focus on wrapping up this school year and figure out plans for next year.
“We will continue to work hard to earn people’s trust,” he said.