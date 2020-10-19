PEMBERVILLE — In a normal year, the Eastwood FFA holds the annual FFA Banquet during the beginning of April. Due to complications with COVID-19 this year, they could not hold an in-person banquet.
Instead, the elected officers from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years worked alongside adviser Jerry Swartz to create a series of videos announcing the award and scholarship recipients, which would normally comprise the recognition portion of the banquet.
These videos were posted to social media as a Virtual Banquet Celebration. Additionally, a slideshow compiled of photos from FFA events that the students had collected over the past year was created by 2019-20 Eastwood FFA Reporter Erica Lang.
The following students received the respective awards or scholarships:
● Star Greenhands: Mariah Hahn, Grace Kingery, Mallory Kramer, Olivia Newsome and Katie Oestreich
● Dekalb Award: Austen Nissen
● 110% Award: Kyla McCoy
● Star Chapter Production: Owen Brinker and Jamie Lahey
● Star Chapter Ag: Sam Rapp and David Russell
● State Rural Soils CDE Team: Owen Brinker, Sam Rapp, Anthony Witker and Ross Welling
● State Urban Soils Team: Emma Finley, Ross Beaverson, Emily Keiser and Grace Kingery
● State Food Science Team: Haillie Downard, Sam Gannett, Grace Kingery and Olivia Newsome
● State Parliamentary Procedure Team: Austen Nissen, Erica Lang, Kyla McCoy, Taylor Hannan, Sam Rapp and Owen Brinker
● State Job Interview Qualifier: Mariah Hahn
● Greenhand Quiz Team: Katie Oestreich, Olivia Newsome, Mariah Hahn, Mallory Kramer and Grace Kingery
● State Public Speaking Qualifiers: Katie Oestreich and Taylor Hannan
● Mitch Aring Memorial Scholarship: Erica Lang and Joshua Hahn
● Howard and Helen Grover Memorial Scholarship: Ross Beaverson, Taylor Hannan, Olivia Ruffner, & Anthony Witker
● Eastwood 2000 FFA Scholarship: Kendra Hagg & Rory Farmer
● Clarence C. Spoerl Memorial Scholarship: Mason Poling
● Jim Eckel Memorial Scholarship: Austen Nissen, Erica Lang, & Montgomery Kramer
● Lang Family Memorial Scholarship: Erica Lang
● David Little Extra Mile Scholarship: Kyla McCoy
● Eastwood Four Year FFA Scholarship: Ross Beaverson, Rory Farmer, Kendra Hagg, Joshua Hahn, Taylor Hannan, Montgomery Kramer, Erica Lang, Kyla McCoy, Brooke Moenter, Austen Nissen, Mason Poling, Olivia Ruffner, Hunter Shiffler and Anthony Witker
● Wood County Soil and Water Award: Grace Kingery
● Eastwood YFA/YWA Scholarship: Ashlyn O’Brien
● Eastwood FFA Camp Scholarship: Mallory Kramer and Grace Kingery
● Gerald Farmer Memorial Camp Scholarship: Katie Oestreich
● Calvin Gerwin Memorial Camp Scholarship: Mariah Hahn
● Luther Moentor Memorial Camp Scholarship: Olivia Newsome
● Ohio State Fair Endowment Scholarship: Austen Nissen
● The Anderson’s National FFA Scholarship: Austen Nissen
Following the awards portion, the chapter published short retiring address videos from senior officers Austen Nissen, Erica Lang and Taylor Hannan.
The final part of the virtual banquet was the installation of the 2020-21 Officer Team. The new officer team consists of President Owen Brinker, Vice President Ashlyn O’Brien, Secretary Sam Rapp, Treasurer David Russell, Reporter Emma Finley, Sentinel Jesse Sundermeier and Student Adviser Jamie Lahey.
