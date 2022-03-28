The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has announced the Eastwood High School marine biology class was awarded grant funding for educational programs focusing on water.
Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources (WATER) grants assist local schools by providing direct funding to support educators in teaching about the importance of water resources. In 2022, the district will be providing over $5,100 to local schools to fund water-focused educational programs.
On March 18, the district presented Eric Rutherford, from Eastwood High School, with a $500 grant for Eastwood’s marine biology class. The district WATER grant will assist in purchasing the necessary water quality test kits and equipment used by the students. Some of the funding will help the class transition to digital water quality meters to help prepare the students as 21st-century learners.
Over the next several weeks, the district will formally present the grants to the educators from Bowling Green, Bowling Green Christian, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Perrysburg schools.
The district introduced the WATER grant program in December 2014. The idea began with a desire to give back to the schools and communities The District serves, to create educational awareness regarding the importance of water and the environment, and to support the district’s mission of commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.