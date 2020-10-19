PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation recently provided funds for the Pemberville Police Department to purchase computer mounting equipment in the village cruiser.
All calls are recorded on police computers and then stored as records for later use.
Eastwood Community Improvement Corp. Secretary/Treasurer Gordon Bowman presented a check for $1054 to Pemberville Police Chief James Darling. Also attending the presentation were ECIC President Roger Mullholand, Mayor Carol Bailey and Safety Committee Chairman Joshua Jacobs.
The ECIC is a non-profit corporation chartered under applicable law of the State of Ohio. The ECIC began organizing in 2015.
The purpose of the ECIC is to promote and preserve communities in the Eastwood School District by attracting new businesses and finding ways to improve quality of life. In 2018, the Luckey Garden Club joined the ECIC and conducted activities to beautify downtown.
The ECIC Group also contributed to local activities: Pemberville holiday promotion, Stony Ridge Civic Club and the Luckey Garden Club. Activities have included hosting a monthly business breakfast sponsored by the Wood County Economic Development to connect area business people and government officials for casual discussion.
The board meets monthly to discuss potential projects that will serve its mission.