PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Local Schools is anticipating a cash fund balance of more than $5 million in five years.
That should push back an expected levy request in 2023 for new money.
District Treasurer Brad McCracken presented his five-year forecast at the board of education’s May meeting.
With the improvements seen in revenues – specifically no additional state funding cuts and a drop in income tax lower than expected – McCracken thinks the district can push out the need for new money.
“I don’t think we will be on the ballot as anticipated in 2023,” he said.
Revenues stay flat at around $19.50 million for the next five years.
McCracken is expecting increased property tax revenues by $150,000 over the next five years and noted that a reduction in property tax valuations occurred in calendar year 2021.
He also projects an increase of only $170,000 in earned income tax revenue. While income tax collection was up 4.9% in fiscal year 2020, the shutdown due to the pandemic caused a decrease of 0.39% for this fiscal year.
McCracken said he is forecasting a recovery in collection to the pre-coronavirus levels and with limited housing available in the district, he is not anticipating new revenues from new residents.
He also kept state funding flat at $6.20 million but expects cuts due to the “wealth factor” increase due to the Nexus property tax valuation.
McCracken said his forecast includes anticipated revenues of $739,410 from the Nexus pipeline in fiscal year 2022. Nexus has filed its third appeal, asking for a tax valuation at 38% of what was originally reported.
“There is significant risk that that Nexus may enter bankruptcy and due to that possibility, on-time property tax revenues from the Nexus pipeline are highly uncertain,” McCracken said in his report.
The news that Peloton will be constructing its first U.S. factory in Troy Township will bring another $389,000 to the district starting in 2024. The announcement was made after the forecast was presented.
The Peloton enterprise zone tax abatement deal would give $389,000 a year to Eastwood for 15 years and $43,000 to Penta Career Center in Perrysburg annually.
“I anticipate the (school) board will have some discussions on facility repairs before they want that money to go to the general fund,” McCracken said.
Eastwood is expecting to spend 78% to 80% for salary and benefits during this forecast period, McCracken reported.
Under expenses, salaries are projected to increase $1.76 million in the next five years, to $11.21 million.
Insurance also is expected to increase $890,000 to $4.94 million.
Expenditures over the next five years are expected to increase $3.01 million to $21.46 million,
McCracken is expecting the district to begin outspending revenue in fiscal year 2022 at an amount of $383,570 and $2.02 million in fiscal 2025.
The district will dip into its cash balance to cover the difference between revenues and expenses starting in fiscal year 2022.
This year’s cash balance is expected to be $10.33 million at the end of this fiscal year but is projected to drop to $5.66 million in fiscal year 2025.