PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Local Schools has taken second place in a robotics competition — after only having a team for two years.
“It was really more that we expected,” said high school Principal Jim Kieper about the second-place finish at the Falcon Robotics BEST competition held Nov. 6 at Bowling Green State University’s Perry Field House.
Twelve teams competed with Maumee Valley Country Day School taking top prize.
Eastwood was leading the competition until MVCDS tinkered with their robot over lunch and figured out the coding for autonomous driving.
Only around 300 points separated first and second places, but the third-place team was around 1,000 points back.
“It was really just a competition in the finals, with us and another team,” Ty Lewis said.
In September, all teams received an identical kit of equipment and parts and a set of game rules. They had eight weeks to design, build and test a remote-controlled robot with the goal of outperforming other robots at the competition.
They had a month to problem-solve and figuring out how to build a robot that was as efficient as possible to get the tasks down in the least amount of time to get the most points, said Pierson McMillin.
“There was a lot of sitting down and thinking and talking and discussing and drawing out to try to figure out the best way to go about this,” he said.
Last year, the team was in second place, made a minor adjustment, and instantly dropped to sixth, Austin Miller said.
“I went into this thinking we could definitely do good, but I didn’t know how well,” he said, “and then when we started off first, I was surprised but I also knew we could do it.”
McMillin, a freshman, said he got involved with the team because he had friends involved in it last year.
“It sounded cool,” he said.
In addition to the actual robotic competition, the team also completed a marketing presentation, a team exhibit, an interview and T-shirt design, said Sydney Bell.
Eastwood took first place in its marketing presentation, first place in team exhibit and interview, second place with its robot, second place with its T-shirt and second place overall.
Miller took part in programming, building and marketing the robot.
“We had to program it, so we only used one toggle instead of two,” he explained. “It was easier to control that way. … We also had to code the forklift, which was on the back of the robot so we could lift it up.”
The team also had to code the servo on the forklift to close and hold things in place and the carousel to turn and drop the poles into the assigned holes.
It took three weeks to build, McMillin said, working almost every night.
It took longer to code the robot, said Austin, who is in eighth grade and is in his second year with the club.
Bell and Lauren Ellis said they had their roles in the marketing competition, such as marketing director, chief finance officer and president. They developed a script, rehearsed it, and presented it by video to officials with their sponsor at Morrison Container Handling Solutions, located in Glenwood, Illinois.
Bell, Ellis and Lewis are all in seventh grade. This is their first year in the club.
Bell became interested after hearing announcements.
“It just seemed interesting,” she said. “We didn’t really have much of anything last year (because of COVID).”
Ellis said she wanted to join something, and robotics was the first thing that interested her.
“I was like, I want to try this … and I tried it and I just couldn’t stop,” she said.
Lewis was told about robotics before the school year started and was asked to join.
“It seemed very interesting to me as an extracurricular,” he said.
Miller joined two years ago because he was previously involved as a volunteer at the competition.
“I thought it was really cool, seeing all of the robots, and so I talked to my dad and now we’re doing this,” he said.
Patrick Miller is a team coach along with Kieper, Cartho Bennett and Austen Nissen.
During competition, each robot had to set up light poles, pick up a bundle of pipes and set them on a trailer, lift an air compressor and push debris off a jobsite.
It the team finished all those tasks, then it could attempt to push a building into a waste zone, Lewis added.
“We attempted once or twice but we didn’t succeed in that area,” he said. “If we had, it would have been a lot more points.”
Each team had three minutes per round, with six qualifying rounds then the semi-finals and three final rounds, McMillin said.
The team will work on autonomous coding for future competitions as well as gear reductions to make the robot more powerful.
“If we had figured out autonomous, we would have beat them,” Bell said.
The club is open to middle school and high school students and has 22 members.
Keiper’s aunt is the chief executive officer of Morrison Container Handling Solutions, which offered to become a sponsor as it is interested in encouraging young kids into the field of robotics and programming.
Bowling Green State University hosts the only BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) robotics competition in the region.
Eastwood qualified for the regional championship in Denver, Colorado, in December, but that event was canceled.
Kieper said the team will travel to Grove City, Pennsylvania, Saturday to compete.
Eastwood can be seen competing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDHvQFuR7lU. The team is operating its robot at the 2:28:31 spot in the video.