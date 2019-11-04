Eastwood FFA ‘pulls’ together at fundraiser

The Eastwood FFA recently hosted its annual Antique Tractor Pull at the Luckey Fall Festival. There were more than 300 entries.
A little over halfway through the event it began to rain and the second half was postponed until the second day.
Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019
