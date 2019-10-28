Eastwood FFA ‘pulls’ together at fundraiser - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Eastwood FFA ‘pulls’ together at fundraiser

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 9:06 am

Eastwood FFA ‘pulls’ together at fundraiser

The Eastwood FFA recently hosted its annual Antique Tractor Pull at the Luckey Fall Festival. There were more than 300 entries.

A little over halfway through the event it began to rain and the second half was postponed until the second day.

Posted in , on Monday, October 28, 2019 9:06 am.

