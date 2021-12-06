Eastwood FFA members receive Greenhand Degrees.

PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood FFA Chapter held their annual Greenhand Degree Ceremony for all first year agricultural education students in the Eastwood High School Auditorium on Nov. 11.
This is the first of four degrees that can be earned through the FFA. This year, the chapter inducted 24 new members. The following freshmen earned their Greenhand Degrees:
- Olivia Barclay
- Riley Burtchin
- Cooper Dierksheide
- Jocelin Gallaher
- Cory Gannett
- Owen Heffernan
- Emma Kiefer
- Jameson King
- Noah Lang
- Paul Lautzenheiser
- Josh Lederer
- Sawyer Mason
- Gael Mauricio
- Pierson McMillin
- Jack Moorman
- Colton Oberhouse
- Wyatt Oestreich
- Rancey Papenfuse
- Brianna Patterson
- Emily Payne
- Ethan Recker
- Ella Schuessler-Recker
- Emerson Sheets
- Jason Young
The officer team conducted the ceremony for the 24 new members and their 50 guests.
The keynote speaker was Ohio State Vice President-at-Large Cassie Mavis.
The five paragraphs of the FFA Creed were read by Brianna Patterson, Josh Lederer, Sawyer Mason, Riley Burtchin, and Wyatt Oestreich. The ceremony also had a trivia contest testing the students on their knowledge of the history of FFA, which they had learned in class.
Tying for first in the contest were Riley Burtchin and Wyatt Oestreich, followed by Ella Schuessler-Recker.
(Send FFA news to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)