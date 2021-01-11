PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood FFA Chapter held their annual Greenhand Degree Ceremony for all first year agricultural education students in the Eastwood High School Auditorium on Nov. 4.
This is the first of four degrees that can be earned through the FFA. This year, the chapter inducted 25 new members. The following freshmen earned their Greenhand Degrees:
● Andrew Badenhop
● Seth Bisbee
● Logan Brinker
● Luke Brinker
● Ethan Chlebowski
● Gavin Conrad
● Sophia D’Amore
● Victoria Dennis
● Carter Foos
● Karlee Heilman
● Blake Hitchcock
● Paige Hoodlebrink
● Joelle Jared
● Morgan Keiser
● Lila Kiefer
● Ally Kwiatkowski
● Justin Lange
● Nadia Miller
● Mikayla Papenfuse
● Skylar Roberts
● Jimmy Russell
● Jersey Schumaker
● Haley Sponaugle
● Alayna Waggoner
● Amelia Ward
The officer team conducted the ceremony from a safe and social distance for the 25 new members and their roughly 50 guests.
The keynote speaker was State Vice President-at-Large Reily Jacobs-Bell, who delivered her speech via video.
The five paragraphs of the FFA Creed were read by Ethan Chlebowski, Andrew Badenhop, Alayna Waggoner, Carter Foos and Sophia D’Amore. The ceremony also consisted of a trivia contest testing the students on their knowledge of the history of FFA, which they had learned in class.
Placing first in the contest was Victoria Dennis, followed by Haley Sponaugle in second, and Andrew Badenhop placing third.