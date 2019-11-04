Eastwood FFA members earn chapter degree - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Eastwood FFA members earn chapter degree

Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 8:48 am

Sophomore members of the Eastwood FFA received their chapter degree on Sept. 30 at a county-wide ceremony held at Otsego High School.

The chapter degree is the second degree that a member can receive. In order to receive this degree, members must be enrolled in their second year of Agricultural Education, have participated in at least 10 hours of community service, and have in operation an approved Supervised Agricultural Experience Project.

