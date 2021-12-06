Eastwood FFA members Taylor Hannan, Erica Lang, Kyla McCoy, Austen Nissen and Olivia Ruffner received the American FFA Degree on Oct. 30.
In order to achieve the degree, FFA members must be at least 12 months removed from high school, must have completed numerous FFA and community service activities, and must have earned a minimum of $10,000 from their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.
Hannan is the daughter of Brad and Laurie Hannan. Her SAE consists of raising market hogs, market lambs, and market heifers, and working at The Anderson’s. She has participated in Parliamentary Procedure, Public Speaking and General Livestock CDEs. Hannan has also attended National and State FFA Conventions. She has served as the chapter reporter and treasurer. Taylor is currently attending Michigan State University majoring in animal science.
Lang is the daughter of Andy and Stephanie Lang. Her SAE consists of raising cattle, market lambs and market hogs and working at Wolf’s Blooms and Berries. She has participated in the Parliamentary Procedure, Food Science, Soil Judging, and General Livestock CDEs. Lang has also attended National FFA and State FFA convention, FFA camp and served as the chapter secretary and reporter. She is attending the Ohio State University ATI Campus majoring in ag business.
McCoy is the daughter of Scott and Abby McCoy. Kyla’s SAE project consists of working at the Frobose Meat Locker. She has attended FFA Camp, State Convention and National Convention. She has participated in the Parliamentary Procedure, Food Science and Job Interview CDE’s. McCoy is attending the Ohio State University ATI Campus majoring in agriscience education.
Nissen is the son of Mark and Heather Nissen. His SAE consists of working at Eckel Cattle Company and caring for his horses. He has participated in the ParliamentaryProcedure, Soils, Farm Business Management and Equine CDEs as well as attending the State and, National FFA Convention. Nissen has served as treasurer his sophomore year, vice president his junior year and chapter president his senior year. He is attending Owens Community College majoring in welding.
Ruffner is the daughter of Rick and Dana Ruffner. Her SAE’s consist of working at Huss Dairy Farm, Miller Dairy Farm, Wolf’s Blooms and Berries, and raising and selling market hogs, market rabbits, and a dairy cow at the county fair. She has participated in the Job Interview and Poultry CDEs and has attended the National and State FFA Convention. Ruffner is attending Iowa State University and majoring in eairy science.