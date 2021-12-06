Sixteen Eastwood FFA members attended this year’s national FFA convention, which was held in Indianapolis from Oct. 27-Oct. 30.
The members were transported to the convention with the Cardington and River Valley FFA chapters in a charter bus.
While there, the students attended the FFA Career Show, which was host to numerous agricultural colleges and businesses from across the country. FFA students visited Tuttle Orchards and went bowling during their free time.
Members also saw country singer Brett Young in concert and attended convention sessions featuring motivational speakers and retiring National FFA officers.
The Eastwood FFA members who attended were freshmen Noah Lang and Emma Kiefer; sophomores Luke Brinker and Carter Foos; juniors Elle Ruffner, Emma Ruffner, Avery Charville, Mariah Hahn, Katie Oestriech, Olivia Newsome and Mallory Kramer; and seniors Ava Kiefer, Cole Kiefer, Jesse Sundermeier, Jacob Gallant and Hannah Lang.