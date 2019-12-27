Eastwood FFA members attend national convention - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Eastwood FFA members attend national convention

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 9:11 pm

Sixteen Eastwood FFA members attended this year’s national FFA convention, which was held in Indianapolis from Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

The members were transported to the convention with the Cardington and River Valley FFA Chapters in a chartered bus.

