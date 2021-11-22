Eastwood FFA hosted their annual chicken barbecue fundraiser on Oct. 8.
Before the home football game at Eastwood, FFA members served chicken meals via drive thru.
Students had many responsibilities leading up to the event and in the previous weeks.
FFA members were required to prepare sauce, unload and cook chicken, serve meals and clean up. Overall, 1,000 meals were served to community members.
The money raised goes back to support the Eastwood FFA Chapter. The funds go to sending students to national and state convention, funding CDEs, and supplying items for various miscellaneous events.
“Without the funds we raise from the barbecue, students would be unable to participate in the events that develop their interpersonal and leadership skills,” said Eastwood FFA student adviser Mallory Kramer.
