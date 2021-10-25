LUCKEY — The members of the Eastwood FFA chapter held their annual Antique Tractor Pull at the Luckey Fall Fest on Sept. 24. The event had 21 weight classes and over 200 entries.
Throughout the day, over 40 members were in charge of announcing, flagging, hooking up tractors and weighing the tractors in.
Freshman Eastwood FFA member Jason Young said that the tractor pull “helps us raise money and become involved in the community that gives so much to us.”
Emerson Sheets, a freshman in the Eastwood FFA chapter, said that her favorite part of the day was “connecting with fellow FFA members and becoming better acquainted within the chapter.”
Eastwood FFA uses this fundraiser to send chapter members to national convention, state convention and pay for career development event fees.
