PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood FFA held their 59th Annual FFA Banquet on April 11.
There were 80 FFA members and 160 guests.
The first award was presented to the Honorary Degree recipients.
“Our honorary degree recipients are valued members of our community,” said Eastwood FFA member Katie Oestreich.
They are Jim Kieper, Abby McCoy, Greg Pioterek, Kristy Pioterek, Andrew Hemminger and Donna Schuessler.
The members who received their American Degree FFA Degree include Taylor Hannan, Erica Lang, Kyla McCoy, Austen Nissen and Olivia Ruffner.
To receive the American Degree, members must have previously received their State FFA Degree, been an active FFA member for at least three years, earn $10,000 gross income in an agricultural-related job, and have at least 50 hours of community service.
In order to be eligible for the State FFA Degree, members must have been an active member for at least one full year. They must be enrolled in the second year of an agricultural education program, have earned and invested over $3,000 dollars of gross income in an agriculture-related job, worked at least 1,000 hours in an agriculture-related field, or a combination. They must also be able to demonstrate correct parliamentary procedure, present a five-minute speech, and serve as an officer, a committee chairman or an active participant of a major committee.
Isaac Badenhop, Jaylin Dilsaver, Emma Finley, Jacob Gallant, Emily Keiser, Claire Kiefer, Hannah Lang, Cora Renollet and Jesse Sundermeier received the State Degree at the state convention in May.
Three officers received gold medallions for their officer books: Sam Rapp for his secretary book, David Russell for his treasurer’s book, and Emma Finely for her chapter scrapbook as reporter.
Proficiency awards are designed to recognize students for excelling in their Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs. In order to participate in a proficiency category, students must complete their record books and lengthy applications.
Jamie Lahey competed in the Poultry Production Proficiency Area. Lahey raises market turkeys, market broilers, fancy ducks, pullets and fancy chickens. She raises her market birds and sells them to local individuals and also takes some to the Wood County Fair. In all, she raised more than 100 birds each year. She has placed first in District 1.
Owen Brinker competed in the Sheep Production Proficiency Award area. Owen has raised over 30 sheep during his four years in ag. He has his own flock of ewes and has sold the offspring market animals as part of his SAE, in addition to raising some of them and exhibiting them at the Wood County Fair. Owen has placed second in District 1.
Grace Kingery participated in the Equine Placement Proficiency Award area. She has worked over 180 hours on the Contris Horse Farm where she has learned how to properly feed and care for horses. She has placed first in District 1.
Top CDE participants were also recognized.
Career Development Events are designed to build student skills that they will need in the future. These activities allow students to demonstrate their ability in judging, identifying and memorizing information. “CDEs give FFA members new opportunities that help us gain experiences that will be beneficial in our futures,” said member Olivia Newsome.
Among the highlights was the Parliamentary Procedure team. They placed first at the county and sub-district level. They moved on to districts, where they also finished first. That placing advanced them to the state contest for the third consecutive year, where they placed seventh overall. The state team consisted of Owen Brinker, Jesse Sundermeier, Sheriden Schuerman, Mallory Kramer, Katie Oestreich and Jamie Lahey.
The Greenhand Quiz team competed at the state level in the online Greenhand Quiz CDE where they placed third overall and first in District 1. Sophia D’Amore placed eighth as an individual. Placing in the top four were Sophia D’Amore, Justin Lange, Haley Sponaugle and Jimmy Russell.
Mariah Hahn competed in the Job Interview CDE where she placed first in county, first in district, and fifth in state.
Each year the Eastwood FFA chapter has two important fundraisers, the fruit sale and Chicken BBQ. The chapter sold over $25,000 worth of fruit.
In fifth place was Logan, Luke, and Owen Brinker selling 34.75 units. In fourth place selling 35.5 units of fruit was Carter Foos. In third place were Elle and Emma Ruffner who sold 45 units of fruit. David and Jimmy Russell sold 57.25 units of fruit and placed second. The winner of the fruit sales who sold 60.25 units were Ava and Lila Kiefer.
The chapter prepared and sold over 700 meal for the barbecue.
Tying for second place were Mallory Kramer and Logan, Luke and Owen Brinker. They sold 30 meals. In first place were Emily and Morgan Keiser, selling 34 meals.
Scholarship awards were also given.
The leadership award is given to freshmen or sophomores who are not yet officers, but have shown potential for leadership in the FFA, school and community, and have not previously received the award.
Freshman awards went to Logan Brinker, Luke Brinker, Skylar Roberts, Amelia Ward, Blake Hitchcock, Morgan Keiser, Lila Kiefer, Andrew Badenhop, Sophia D’Amore, Victoria Dennis, Carter Foos, Joelle Jared, Jersey Schumaker, Justin Lange, Nadia Miller, Jimmy Russell and Haley Sponaugle.
Sophomore leadership awards went to Embeth Canby, Claire Carpenter, Sam Gannett, Elle Ruffner, Emma Ruffner, Kailin Wargo, Mallory Kramer, Katie Oestreich, Lydia Thornton, Avery Charville, Jada Finch, Mariah Hahn, Grace Kingery and Olivia Newsome.
Star awards were presented and included Owen Brinker, Dekalb Award, Sophia D’Amore and Amelia Ward, Star Greenhand, Emily Keiser, Ag Credit 100% Award, Ashlyn O’Brien, Star Chapter Production Award, and Emma Finley, Star Chapter Ag Placement Award.
Various memorial scholarships were also presented to students.
The ceremony ended with the inductions of the 2021-22 officer team consisting of President Jesse Sundermeier, Vice President Katie Oestreich, Secretary Hannah Lang, Treasurer Olivia Newsome, Reporter Mariah Hahn, Sentinel Cole Kiefer and Student Adviser Mallory Kramer.