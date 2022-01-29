Throughout the fall and winter, Eastwood FFA has proven successful in various Career Development Events.
CDEs are designed to build crucial skills that students will need in the future. These activities allow students to demonstrate their ability in judging, identifying and memorizing information. Additionally, CDEs help to teach responsibility, teamwork and communication.
The first fall CDE of the year was the soil-judging contest. The purpose of the soils Career Development Event contest is to teach students how to identify the different types of soil. They also learn how quality of the soil affects the agricultural crops and their production. In the urban soils contest, students learn to analyze soils for building and construction of homes and other structures.
Both the urban and rural soils teams moved onto districts. On the urban team, Grace Kingery placed 26th and Lydia Thornton placed 36th. On the rural team, Riley Burtchin placed sixth, Brianna Patterson placed 17th, Noah Lang placed 27th, Jesse Sundermeier placed 34th, Carter Foos placed 35th, Luke Brinker placed 38th, Cole Kiefer placed 45th and Emma Kiefer placed 50th. The team collectively placed 6th overall.
The next CDE of the year was Job Interview. Job interview is one of the most applicable contests in the FFA. The contestants fill out a job application, hand in a resume and cover letter, as well as experience a mock interview, and finish by writing a thank you letter. In county Division 1, Riley Burtchin placed first and Wyatt Oestreich placed 3rd. In Division 3, Katie Oestreich placed first and Mariah Hahn placed second. In Division 4, Jacob Gallant placed fourth. Riley Burthin, Katie Oestreich, and Mariah Hahn all moved onto the district event.
At Districts, Riley Birchin placed third in Division 1 and in Division 3, Mariah Hahn placed first and Katie Oestreich played third. Mariah Hahn then moved onto the state competition. At state, Mariah Hahn placed first in Division 3 and moved onto state finals where she placed 5th overall.
Next, Eastwood FFA participated in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. The team uses Parliamentary Procedure to conduct a mock meeting in front of a panel of judges. Members take a test and answer questions about the basic knowledge of Parliamentary Procedure. They are given six parliamentary abilities and two minutes to prepare for their meeting. During the meeting, students are judged on their knowledge of the abilities as well as their discussions and opening ceremonies.
The Parliamentary Procedure team consisted of members Katie Oestriech, Olivia Newsome, Jesse Sundermeier, Mallory Kramer, Mariah Hahn, and Mallory Kramer. Cole Kiefer and Hannah Lang also served as alternates. At the county level, the team placed first where they then moved onto districts.
At district, the team placed first and continued onto state. At the state level, the team placed third in their room.
Eastwood FFA also competed in the Food Science CDE. This contest consists of food product design, taste testing, analyzing nutritional contents, determining the difference between food aromas, as well as a written test. At the district event, the team placed first which advanced them to districts. The team swept the top four placings with Olivia Newsome placing first, Sophia D’Amore placing second, Avery Charville placing third, and Grace Kingery placing fourth.
At the state level, the team was also successful. They placed fifth overall in the state of Ohio.
Currently, Eastwood FFA is competing in the public speaking CDE. The first level of the public speaking Career Development Event is The Creed Contest. Participating students have to memorize 5 paragraphs of the FFA Creed, recite it for a panel of judges, and answer questions related to the Creed. Emily Payne placed first and Wyatt Oestreich placed second and Emily is moving onto the district event.
In the Extemporaneous Speaking contest, students must prepare a 4-6 minute speech over a random topic in 30 minutes. Haley Sponaugle placed first in the county and Jacob Gallant placed second. Sponaugle is moving onto the district event.
In the Advanced Prepared contest, students must write a 6-8 minute speech, memorize it, and present it to a panel of judges. Katie Oestriech placed first and is moving onto the district contest. In the Beginning Prepared contest, students write a 4-6 minute speech.
Sophia D’Amore placed first and is also moving onto the district competition.