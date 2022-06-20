Eastwood FFA celebrated its 60th annual banquet on April 3.
Nearly 300 guests were present at the banquet along with 74 FFA members. The FFA members were recognized for their achievements, and adults were acknowledged for their contributions to the chapter.
The first awards presented went to Gina Swartz, Jodi Zunk and the Bowling Green AgCredit branch, who were given honorary membership in the chapter. All of the honorary degree recipients were then thanked for their support for the Eastwood FFA chapter.
Then, the members who will be receiving their State FFA degree at the state convention were recognized in addition to Eastwood’s four American Degree candidates. The members receiving their State FFA Degree are Emma Buchman, Claire Carpenter, Mariah Hahn, Ava Kiefer, Cole Kiefer, Grace Kingery, Mallory Kramer, Kaitlyn Luidhardt, Katie Oestreich, Elle Ruffner and Emma Ruffner.
American Degree candidates include Owen Brinker, Claire Kiefer, Jamie Lahey and David Russell.
Three chapter officers were recognized for their officer books for the year. Hannah Lang received a gold medallion for her secretary book; Olivia Newsome received a gold medallion for her treasurer’s book; and Mariah Hahn received a gold medallion for her chapter scrapbook as reporter.
The top finishers in the Career Development Events were recognized for their achievements.
Among the highlights was the Parliamentary Procedure team. The team consisted of Mariah Hahn, Mallory Kramer, Olivia Newsome, Katie Oestreich, Wyatt Oestreich and Jesse Sundermeier. Serving as alternates for the team were Cole Kiefer and Hannah Lang. The team placed first at the county and sub-district levels. They advanced to state where they placed third in their room.
Several other members also qualified for the state competition in the Public Speaking CDE. Emily Payne, who participated in the Creed Contest, placed second at the district competition and then placed sixth in her room at state.
In the Extemporaneous Public Speaking contest, Haley Sponaugle placed 2nd at the district competition and earned fourth in her room at state.
In the Beginning Prepared Public Speaking contest, Sophia D’Amore placed 1st at the district competition and tied for 5th place in her room at state.
Katie Oestreich participated in the Advanced Prepared Public Speaking contest and placed first at the district competition and 6th in her room at state.
Also advancing to state was the Food Science and Technology CDE team. The team consisted of Avery Charville, Sophia D’Amore, Grace Kingery and Olivia Newsome.
The team placed first at the district competition. They then advanced to the state competition where they placed fifth overall.
In the Job Interview CDE, Mariah Hahn won the district CDE and advanced to the state competition, where she won the Division 3 contest, and placed 5th overall in the state.
After the FFA members were recognized for their achievements in the CDEs, the top sellers for the chicken barbecue and fruit sales were acknowledged.
The chapter sold over $20,000 worth of fruit this year and in one day, over 70 students made more than 150 baskets of fruit. Ava, Lila and Emma Kiefer were the chapter’s top sellers of the fruit sale. Elle and Emma Ruffner placed second. In third place is Skylar Roberts, in fourth place was Mallory Kramer, and in fifth place is Carter Foos.
This year the chapter did well with chicken barbecue sales with more than 1,000 meals sold. Katie and Wyatt Oestreich were the top salesmen, in a close second was Kaitlyn Luidhart, and Mallory Kramer was in third place.
The Star Greenhand Award is an award given to first year members in the FFA. This year Riley Burtchin, Wyatt Oestreich and Emily Payne received this award.
The Dekalb Award is presented as the Top Senior in Agriculture Award and this year was presented to Hannah Lang. She has been a great contributor to the FFA chapter and has been a part of the Parliamentary Procedure team.
The Ag Credit 110% Award was presented to Ava Kiefer, who was introduced as a student who “always brings a positive attitude and is willing to help out in whatever way she can.”
The Star Chapter Production Award winner is Jesse Sundermeier. He has raised beef feeders, hogs, and a field of soybeans. Outside of FFA, he is also involved in 4-H and has been a member of the Eastwood baseball team.
The Star Chapter Ag Placement Award is the strongest Ag Business Placement in the chapter. It is based on SAE placement projects, FFA activities and knowledge gained in the workplace. This award was given to Jacob Gallant. He has been employed by Mander’s Custom Farming, North Branch Nursery, FIC Dealerships and AgPro.
Scholarships were then presented to graduating senior members. They included the Jim Eckel Memorial Scholarship, which was presented to Jesse Sundermeier; the Mitch Aring Memorial Scholarship, which was awarded to Hannah Lang; the Howard and Helen Grover Memorial Scholarship, which was awarded to Kayla Finch, Ava Kiefer and Kaitlyn Luidhardt; the Eastwood FFA 2000 Scholarship, which was awarded to Dylan Hoffman and Gavin Owens; the Clarence C. Spoerl Scholarship, which was awarded to Ethan Kwiatkowski; the Lang Family Memorial Scholarship, which was awarded to Hannah Lang, and the David Little Extra Mile Scholarship, which was awarded to Jacob Gallant.
The Wood County Soil and Water Award is given to the Eastwood student with the high individual score at the District Soils Contest. This year’s winner is Riley Burtchin.
The 2022-23 officers were then installed. They are Katie Oestreich, president; Mallory Kramer, vice president; Mariah Hahn, secretary; Olivia Newsome, treasurer; Sophia D’Amore, reporter; Logan Brinker, sentinel; and Emma Ruffner, student adviser.
The retiring 2021-22 officers included Jesse Sundermeier, president, Katie Oestreich, vice president; Hannah Lang, secretary; Olivia Newsome, treasurer; Mariah Hahn, reporter; Cole Kiefer, sentinel; and Mallory Kramer, student adviser.