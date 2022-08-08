The Eastwood FFA chapter attended the State FFA Convention on May 5-6 in Columbus, Ohio.
There were 19 FFA members who attended. Members who went to the convention include Kaitlyn Luidhardt, Cole Kiefer, Grace Kingery, Jesse Sundermeier, Noah Lang, Blake Hitchcock, Colton Oberhouse, Ethan Chlebowski, Mallory Kramer, Claire Carpenter, Emma Buchman, Elle Ruffner, Emma Ruffner, Alayna Waggoner, Hannah Lang, Ella Schuessler-Recker, Avery Charville, Mariah Hahn and Katie Oestreich.
At the convention, several members of the Eastwood FFA received their State Degree. These individuals include Emma Buchman, Claire Carpenter, Mariah Hahn, Ava Kiefer, Cole Kiefer, Grace Kingery, Mallory Kramer, Kaitlyn Luidhardt, Katie Oestreich, Elle Ruffner and Emma Ruffner.
All three of the officer books received a gold rating at the convention. Eastwood FFA’s Reporter Mariah Hahn received a gold rating for her chapter scrapbook. Olivia Newsome, treasurer, and Hannah Lang, secretary, also received a gold rating for their respective books.
Katie Oestreich was elected as a State FFA Officer at the convention. She will serve as the state treasurer for the Ohio State FFA chapter.
At the convention, members of the Eastwood FFA attended various workshops related to agriculture. They also attended sessions with guest speakers Hunter Pinke, Melissa Radke, Juanfra DeVillena, National FFA President Cole Baerlocher and Ohio State FFA President Jake Zajkowski.
Outside of the convention, the Eastwood FFA Chapter also toured the Ohio State University campus.