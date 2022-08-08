The Eastwood FFA chapter attended the State FFA Convention on May 5-6 in Columbus, Ohio.

There were 19 FFA members who attended. Members who went to the convention include Kaitlyn Luidhardt, Cole Kiefer, Grace Kingery, Jesse Sundermeier, Noah Lang, Blake Hitchcock, Colton Oberhouse, Ethan Chlebowski, Mallory Kramer, Claire Carpenter, Emma Buchman, Elle Ruffner, Emma Ruffner, Alayna Waggoner, Hannah Lang, Ella Schuessler-Recker, Avery Charville, Mariah Hahn and Katie Oestreich.

