The Chapter Degree is the second of four degrees that can be received by a member of the FFA. Recipients of this award must fulfill several requirements, including having previously received the Greenhand Degree Award.

During a typical year, four of the Wood County FFA Chapters would arrange to have one collective ceremony to celebrate their respective degree recipients. Because of complications with COVID-19, the local chapters were unable to meet in person this year. In place of this, the local FFA Advisors compiled a video announcing their degree recipients.

Eastwood FFA presented 23 members who met the qualifications.

Eastwood’s 2020 Chapter Degree recipients include:

● Emma Buchman

● Embeth Canby

● Claire Carpenter

● Avery Charville

● Quinten Farmer

● Jada Finch

● Sam Gannett

● Joey Grzegorczyk

● Mariah Hahn

● Grace Kingery

● Mallory Kramer

● Olivia Newsome

● Katie Oestreich

● Ethan Rapp

● Elle Ruffner

● Emma Ruffner

● Caleb Schuessler-Recker

● Tristan Schuerman

● Austin Shiffler

● Lily Sterba

● Aaron Thompson

● Lydia Thornton

● Kailin Wargo

The video also included a presentation of opening ceremonies by the Bowling Green FFA Officer team, and a keynote address by Ohio FFA President, Bethany Starlin. The virtual Chapter Degree Ceremony video is available for public viewing on the Eastwood FFA Facebook and Twitter pages.

