The Chapter Degree is the second of four degrees that can be received by a member of the FFA. Recipients of this award must fulfill several requirements, including having previously received the Greenhand Degree Award.
During a typical year, four of the Wood County FFA Chapters would arrange to have one collective ceremony to celebrate their respective degree recipients. Because of complications with COVID-19, the local chapters were unable to meet in person this year. In place of this, the local FFA Advisors compiled a video announcing their degree recipients.
Eastwood FFA presented 23 members who met the qualifications.
Eastwood’s 2020 Chapter Degree recipients include:
● Emma Buchman
● Embeth Canby
● Claire Carpenter
● Avery Charville
● Quinten Farmer
● Jada Finch
● Sam Gannett
● Joey Grzegorczyk
● Mariah Hahn
● Grace Kingery
● Mallory Kramer
● Olivia Newsome
● Katie Oestreich
● Ethan Rapp
● Elle Ruffner
● Emma Ruffner
● Caleb Schuessler-Recker
● Tristan Schuerman
● Austin Shiffler
● Lily Sterba
● Aaron Thompson
● Lydia Thornton
● Kailin Wargo
The video also included a presentation of opening ceremonies by the Bowling Green FFA Officer team, and a keynote address by Ohio FFA President, Bethany Starlin. The virtual Chapter Degree Ceremony video is available for public viewing on the Eastwood FFA Facebook and Twitter pages.