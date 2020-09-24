PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Elementary has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing School by the United States Department of Education.
It is one of the most prestigious awards a school can earn, said Superintendent Brent Welker in an email to the community on Thursday.
“This award also recognizes the hard work and dedication of our students and their families. Things like this are not possible without you,” he said.
This award recognizes outstanding student performance over a period of years, Welker said.
The data comes from performance on the state assessments for third, fourth and fifth grade students. Over the measurement window, those kids were educated at Eastwood Middle School, Luckey Elementary School, Pemberville Elementary School and Eastwood Elementary School.
“This award is shared by all those teachers and administrators who made a difference in the lives of their students,” Welker said.
He credited Principal Joe Wan.
“His leadership, along with Tom Lingenfelder, Ed Eding, Jodi Zunk, Melissa Wagoner and Gary Gardner helped pave the way. Our primary teachers built the foundational skills, and our third-fifth grade staff along with all of the instructional aides guided our students and helped them become the best they could be.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday named 16 Ohio schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. Schools in each state are recognized as high performing based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates (if applicable).
The National Blue Ribbon Schools in Ohio for 2020 are listed below:
· Eastwood Elementary School (Eastwood Local)
· Avon Middle School (Avon Local)
· Buckeye Woods Elementary School (South-Western City)
· Central Elementary School (Logan-Hocking Local)
· Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary (Constellation Schools)
· Crosby Elementary School (Southwest Local)
· C.O. Harrison Elementary School (Oak Hills Local)
· Evanston Academy Elementary School (Cincinnati Public Schools)
· Holy Trinity School (Diocese of Cleveland)
· Rocky River High School (Rocky River City)
· Saint Paul School (Diocese of Columbus)
· Solon Middle School (Solon City)
· South Elementary School (New Philadelphia City)
· Spencerville Elementary School (Spencerville Local)
· Tyler Run Elementary School (Olentangy Local)
· West Boulevard Elementary School (Boardman Local)