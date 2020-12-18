PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Elementary finished this week doing remote learning as the number of students in isolation has risen.
Superintendent Brent Welker made the decision Tuesday to move all PK-5 grades to online lessons Thursday and Friday.
Staffing the building was no longer feasible with close to a dozen staff quarantined as well as more than 70 students. Not enough substitutes were available to cover classes those two days.
Up to this week, PK-5 grades have been attending school four days a week, Tuesday-Friday.
Christmas break starts Monday and continues to Jan. 4, so those students who are in quarantine now will be eligible to return to school, Welker said.
“We’ll just monitor the numbers the best that we can,” Welker said about any decision next month on a learning mode.
The case count at the middle and high schools Tuesday was less than 40 with only one staff member out for coronavirus issues. Those grades have been on a hybrid schedule since the start of the school.