PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Local Schools has announced there is no limit to the number of guests students can invite to graduation.
The current health orders that schools must follow ends June 2, including masks mandates, social distancing requirements and indoor capacity limits.
That means there will be no limits on the number of parents and family members who can attend graduation on June 2 at the Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Superintendent Brent Welker announced in a community email Wednesday.
Masks are still optional for families attending graduation.
The district is going to try to have part of the Stroh Center reserved for families that wish to have more social distancing.
Starting on June 2, masks will be optional for students during the last three days of school.
However, if a student is unmasked and is exposed to a positive student, they will be required to quarantine for 10 days if they were within 6 feet. This will not apply to students who are fully vaccinated.
“These are simply issues that we will have to live with for three days, and they will carry over into summer school,” Welker said in his email.