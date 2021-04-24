Gardening in Northwest Ohio is always fraught with the danger of freezing but there are some things that can be done to fight the damage when it happens.
Dave Noe, manager of the Black Diamond Nursery and Garden Center of Perrysburg, has some suggestions if snow and freezing temperatures, like the weather of the past week, hit again this season.
“Things that are coming up, hostas and things like that, there’s not that much that you can do for them. Fortunately, this snow came kind of early. It’s not like last year when it came about three weeks later when we had the hard freeze. Things were more advanced and had emerged more,” Noe said. “The snow is not that big a deal. It will actually insulate the plants and protect them. I’m more worried about the 25 degree temperature tonight.
“The general rule of thumb, the last day to worry about frost in our area is May 15, people say Mother’s Day. Some people will say the first full moon in May. Generally speaking the middle of May is when you can start planting your annuals, your vegetables and your plants that are not frost tolerant,” Noe said. “Some of your cold weather veggies, like cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, they can go in the ground now, but for the majority — tomatoes, peppers, squash — wait until mid-May. Same things for flowers, petunias, geraniums, impatiens, begonias, all those are not cold hardy, so you want to wait until the danger of frost is passed.”
Things like annuals, tomatoes and vegetables shouldn’t even be in the ground yet, he said.
He starts looking at the 10-day weather forecast on May 5. If the lows are in the 50s or 60s then he may take the risk and plant early.
“Sometimes I’ll gamble and start planting my stuff then, but the soil has to be warm enough for the plants to grow and no danger of frost before putting in our annuals and our vegetable gardens,” Noe said.
He had some suggestions when there is advanced warning about the cold.
“The best thing that you can do is cover up with a blanket, or an old sheet, something that can breathe. As a last resort use plastic, but we prefer cloth, like cotton sheets, and just cover up as best you can,” Noe said.
He said that there is sometimes the opportunity to rescue plants that have been through a hard freeze, like the one last year that happened the day before Mother’s Day.
“A lot of plants, like the Japanese maples, their foliage shriveled up and withered away after the cold, but most of them refoliated on their own. We suggest that people give them enough moisture and it wasn’t a bad idea to give them a little nutrition to get them through that hard time,” Noe said. “It’s always good to feed your plants in spring and fall anyways. If you haven’t been doing that and they did get some extra damage, they’re going to need some extra help.”
He recommends feeding the plants with some fertilizer and is fond of The Espoma Company. He said it is a company that has been doing organics since before the term was used. They have different fertilizers for specific purposes.
“Or you can use a 5-10-5 or a 10-10-10, something like that, if you want to use a commercial fertilizer,” Noe said.
The numbers on a fertilizer bag refer to the percentage of nutrients in the bag. The first number is nitrogen, then phosphorous and the third is potassium. Both types he referenced are generally considered average or all-purpose.
He also recommends composting and working some mulch into the top of the soil. He prefers a hardwood mulch, which he tries to enrich the soil with by working it in as he’s planting new things.
Noe said that topdressing gardens and flowerbeds can also be an effective way to try to help fertilizer, possibly even with a bumper crop-type compost.
“Plants are pretty resilient. If there is any die-back, trim anything that is dead and let it rejuvenate on its own,” Noe said. “We all like to eat.”