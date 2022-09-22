STONY RIDGE — Nathan Pustay earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 25.
STONY RIDGE — Nathan Pustay earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 25.
Pustay is a member of Troop 332, Erie Shores Council, in Luckey.
To become an Eagle Scout, he earned 63 merit badges and served his troop in a variety of leadership roles.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Pustay built a community dog park in Stony Ridge, planning it from the beginning and raising funds.
Pustay is a student at Penta Career Center and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge. He plans to pursue a career in welding after high school graduation.