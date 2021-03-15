WHITEHOUSE — Nature’s Nursery has teamed up with AIM ECycling to offer Toledo area residents an earth friendly and secure way to properly dispose of old electronics.
E-Cycling for the Animals will take place on March 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lucas County Rec Center, and offers an easy and affordable way to keep old electronics out of landfills, make sure your personal electronic data is securely destroyed and help Nature’s Nursery share their mission to care for local wildlife and their habitats.
There are more than 50 million tons of discarded electronics, also known as e-waste, produced every year. In the U.S. alone, more than 30 million computers are discarded annually, and that number shows no sign of decreasing in the future.
The precious metals in circuit boards and other metals, including steel, copper and aluminum, as well as the plastic in exterior cases, can all be recycled from old computers, printers, telephones, monitors, cameras, game consoles, and other electronic devices reducing the amount of harmful waste in landfills. In addition, many of these devices store personal data and financial information that pose a threat of identity theft or worse if not properly destroyed.
“Nature’s Nursery is best known for taking in sick, injured or orphaned wild animals” said Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “But we also serve to educate the public on wildlife conservation including preserving natural habitats and environments. Aligned with our work to save these animals is also a need to make sure that natural resources are preserved and plentiful for both wildlife and people.”
With traditional office spaces undergoing downsizing and home offices becoming prominent, as well as the usual spring cleaning efforts underway, E-Cycling for the Animals is a great way to securely and safely dispose of no longer needed equipment.
“Aim ECycling is a local Toledo company that has the highest certification for proper data destruction and recycling of electronics,” Schroeder said. “Their R2 designation means they pass very stringent guidelines for minimal landfill waste and the highest secure handling of data destruction.”
Area residents and businesses can drop off electronics at the rec center, Key Street entrance, 1800 Key St., Maumee. A donation of $10 per carload is suggested for Nature’s Nursery (a 501c3 organization). While most electronics will be accepted it is important to note the list of items below that will not be accepted at this drop off:
-TV’s
-CRT/ non flatscreen monitors
-Air conditioners
-Appliances
-Florescent bulbs
-Alkaline batteries
-All other non electronic items, such as furniture/toys/clothing
What will be accepted:
-Laptops
-Computers
-Printers
-Hard Drives
-Modems
-Flat screen monitors
-Cables
-Speakers
-Keyboards
-Cameras
-Cellphones
-Radios
-Game systems
-Fax machines
For more information visit https://www.aimecycling.com/.