December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who’ve recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4:
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
Dec. 18: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St.
Dec. 18: 1-6 p.m., Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St.
Dec. 19: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 1033 Conneaut Ave.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ’s Church In Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road
Perrysburg
Dec. 16: noon-6 p.m., Perrysburg Schools Board of Education, 140 East Indiana Ave.
Dec. 23: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons
Rossford
Dec. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road
Waterville
Dec. 14: 1-7 p.m., Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Road