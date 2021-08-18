PEMBERVILLE — The history of the Portage River Duck Race is being reenacted at this year’s Pemberville Free Fair.
On May 21, 1989 a duck race fundraiser was held by the Pemberville Civic Club, which no longer exists, to have a fun day for Pemberville residents.
Their main goal was to promote Harrison Park and the Portage River. The main event of the day was to release 500 inflatable ducks from the starting point one mile south of the Harrison Park. The first duck to cross the finish line won $500 and $25 for the next 20 ducks. The proceeds from the sale of tickets were used for community improvement projects.
The event also included volleyball, horse shoe pitching, relay races, three-legged races and dashes for the younger set. The Sons of American Legion Post 183 offered food for sale. Modine Manufacturing donated the funds to purchase of the ducks. They also sold T-shirts.
The fair is having a reenactment of this event from 32 years ago. There will be numbered plastic ducks that will be thrown into the river at the Bridge Street Bridge.
The ducks will swim the Portage River on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., ending at the finishing line at the Bierley Avenue Bridge.
The Boy Scouts will be herding the ducks down the river to the bridge on Bierley Avenue. The winner will be the person who has the number of the duck that crosses the finish line first. They will receive 50% of the proceeds from selling the ducks. The other 50% goes to the expenses of putting on the fair.
Duck numbers can be purchased at the fair in the tent next to the 50/50 raffle. The Portage Valley 4-H club members and their parents will be selling the duck numbers. They can also be bought ahead of time on Paypal or Venmo. The information about the Rubber Ducky Derby will be in the comments.