WHITEHOUSE — While ducks are just one of the many animal species that Nature’s Nursery Center For Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation cares for, this time of the year sees an abundance of these beloved waterfowl and lots of “bills” that come along with caring for them.
To help raise additional duck donations, Nature’s Nursery is hosting a poker game: It’s always a sure bet that a duck will poop, but the real gamble is where.
Participants can purchase a poker card for $10. Once an entire deck is sold, the cards will be randomly assigned to the buyers. On Tuesday at 2 p.m., one duck from Nature’s Nursery will be turned loose on the poker board. The card holder that gets the poop will win the prize.
“This is a busy time of year for us at Nature’s Nursery,” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery executive director. “We operate completely on donations and always like to find fun ways to bring in additional dollars. If we sell out the first hand of 52 cards we will look at adding a second game or even a third.”
The winner of the Duck Poop Poker will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
Poker cards are sold online at https://www.natures-nursery.org/events/duckpoop.
The Duck Poop Poker game will be held live on the Nature’s Nursery Facebook Page. The winner does not need to be watching to win.
“The community is always very supportive of our mission and events, and we hope that people will get in on the poker action and have fun with this campaign as well,” Schroeder said.
Nature’s Nursery has taken in over 2,340 wild animals this year, and over 300 wild ducks.