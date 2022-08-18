A Rubber Duckie Derby is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The prize is 50/50.
A single duck costs $5. A quack pack of six ducks is $25. A flock of ducks (25 ducks) is $100.
Ducks will be launched into the Portage River at Bridge Street. The first duck to cross the finish line at the Bierley Street bridge will be the grand prize winner. Spectators can watch the derby on the bridges or on Ohio 105 in front of the library and legion hall.
Rules:
Event may change date, schedule time, or cancel due to river conditions and weather. If derby is canceled, the winner will be drawn by random drawing of entries.
All ducks entered will be provided by Pemberville Free Fair and will remain their property.
Once ducks are launched, no attempt to free or interfere with any duck is permitted unless deemed necessary by the event workers. The event workers reserve the right to manually maneuver ducks along the course.
Grand prize winner is responsible for all taxes.
Winner does not need to be present to win. Winner will be notified by telephone and announced on social media. If prize is not claimed in 15 days, the Pemberville Free Fair may select an alternate winner through random drawing of entries.
Duck sales are next to the 50/50 tent, or through PayPal, Venmo or the Baker Agency Insurance Office.