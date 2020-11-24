Scott Dobransky has been a member of Christ’s Church in Bowing Green for 29 years and hasn’t missed a Thanksgiving Feast in 20 years.
The annual meal, held at the Bowling Green Community Center, usually feeds 500-600 people — and that was the plan for 2020, even in a pandemic.
Instead of plunking turkey on paper plates, with a scoop of stuffing and side of corn, Dobransky was hustling from the community center to the parking lot.
Tuesday’s feast was a drive thru, to keep participants and volunteers safe.
“I’m having fun. It’s a good thing to do every year,” Dobransky said, adding that everyone was welcome. “It’s open to anybody in the public, from somebody who needs a meal or somebody that doesn’t want to cook.”
Christ’s Church Pastor Doug McKinney said 30 volunteers had been in the community center since 9 a.m., preparing for the 3-7 p.m. serving.
“The church has really stepped up. God has really blessed us with some great people. They love our Lord, Jesus Christ and they love people,” he said.
This is the 29th year that the church has been serving a feast — and the volunteers were determined to have it this year, even with COVID-19.
“We didn’t want to not have it,” McKinney said.
The 600 meals looked a little different from past Thanksgivings, due to the coronavirus.
“Everything is individualized this time. It all has its own package. So the pie will come in its own package. The mashed potatoes will come in their own package,” McKinney said.
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, stuffing, a roll and pumpkin pie were on the menu.
“We’re happy to serve the lord. The lord Jesus says when you’re actually serving people, you’re serving him. We do this for our love for God and our love for people,” McKinney said. “We’re happy to help in any way we can.”
Becky Flores has attended the Thanksgiving Feasts at the community center before with family from all over Wood County. The Northwood woman used to live in Bowling Green and has family in Perrysburg.
This year, she was with her 3-year-old, listening to Christmas music on the radio in the drive-thru line. Drivers could put 95.1 FM on the radio to hear holiday tunes and instructions as they moved through the line.
Flores said she was thankful for eight meals for aunts and other family members who are homebound due to the coronavirus.
“It will be different, bringing it home, but at least it will be a little happiness, a little cheer,” she said.
Dee Bates came from Custar in the rain to pick up five meals for her family. She has been a regular participant over the years.
“We usually go inside. It’s really nice in there and friendly,” Bates said. “It’s very wonderful, generous and nice.”
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)