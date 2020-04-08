St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, will be hosting Drive-Through Stations of the Cross at Carter Park on Good Friday from noon-3 p.m.
The event is ecumenical and open to the public.
There will be 14 stations with illustrations representing the trial and crucifixion of Jesus along the existing traffic pattern of the park. Participants are invited to listen to an audio podcast of the prayer service as they drive through the park.
The full route will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete. The stations will be posted next to parking stalls so drivers can safely stop to meditate. The audio podcast and text version are both available at stmarksbg.org.
Participants are asked to remain in their cars at all times.