TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools wants to make sure its seniors have a graduation to remember, but what that will look like is still being planned.
“We will have a graduation one way or another and make it really special for our kids,” said Kevin O’Shea, high school principal at the Thursday board of education meeting.
Superintendent Adam Koch told the school board that he received a communication from the Ohio Department of Education that strongly discouraged hosting public gatherings such as graduation.
The Otsego board meeting was livestreamed on YouTube to meet the social distancing requirements.
“We have some things in the works with different ideas,” Koch said.
A virtual ceremony is being considered.
This is the “absolute last option, we do not want to go there,” said high school Principal Kevin O’Shea.
The gym and the stage will be set up just in case a virtual ceremony is held, he said.
If that happens, days will be set aside so the student in cap and gown and parents can come in for photos of the student crossing the stage. Videos of that would eventually be streamed all together into a ceremony.
“We want to make sure we have that content if we need it,” O’Shea said.
The original plan to have the ceremony in the gym has been abandoned.
O’Shea said another idea is to have the ceremony in the stadium, and try to adhere to the social distancing mandate by limiting the number of people that can attend.
Also being considered is a drive-in movie theater layout where people stay in their vehicles while graduates get their diploma. A company would be hired to broadcast the ceremony via the radio in the vehicles.
That way, people can sit in their vehicles and watch the ceremony.
If an outdoor ceremony is held and each student gets passes for two vehicles, that would be 240 vehicles in a checkerboard pattern so everyone could see the projection of graduates, who would be seated elsewhere.
“Those details are all what’s up in the air,” O’Shea said, adding that a location would need to be found.
A parade that could visit all four district communities can be planned either before or after the ceremony.
Koch said a parade by teachers and staff would allow “just a chance to wave goodbye and put some closure on this year.”
“We’re trying to figure out what a physical ceremony would look like,” O’Shea said. “If we can get it in the stadium, we would love that.
“There are just so many unknowns right now.”
O’Shea said some schools are setting dates in June or July, but he doesn’t see the feasibility of “kicking that date way down the road into the summer.”
The longer the ceremony is held off, the more likely plans will interfere with the start of classes in the fall.
“We do have to say goodbye to this group because there’s a lot we need to do for next year’s group. The longer we kick (graduation) down the road, those two start to mesh and it gets kind of ugly,” O’Shea said.
There are too many unknowns to be setting a date this summer, he said.
“This has been so hard,” O’Shea said. “I want so much for these kids to have a graduation.”
“I think we need to create a special environment and stick with the original date,” Koch said.
Graduation is on the calendar for May 24.
O’Shea said that area principals on a daily basis are in an online chatroom comparing ideas. Genoa, for one, he said, is determined to have a physical ceremony.
“It’s been hard. We just want to get it done,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea added he gets email every day from kids who want to know what’s being done.