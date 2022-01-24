Needs of Bowling Green students are not going away.
At Tuesday’s Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education meeting, member Ginny Stewart gave an update on the needs of district students.
December donations broke records, she said.
“They have asked me to thank everyone who participated (and) who donated,” Stewart said.
And yet, after talking to building principals, there are still needs.
The middle school can always use breakfast food such as granola bars, Pop-Tarts, fruit snacks and juice boxes that can be grabbed and consumed before students head to first period.
“Many of the kids come into school without any breakfast,” Stewart said.
There also is a need for boys and girls tennis shoes at the middle school.
“Those can come in in any sizes,” she said.
Kenwood Elementary is in need of both boys and girls sizes 6 and 8 pants and the school can use more boys size 6-10 short-sleeved shirts, earphones (not earbuds) and water bottles.
Kenwood, the middle school and the high school is always in need of snacks, Stewart said.
Snacks need to be packaged and have no nuts due to allergies.
To donate, take items directly to the school office.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Accepted from Superintendent Francis Scruci and district administrators a certificate in recognition of January being school board appreciation month.
“It is not easy to be a board member,” Scruci said. “Being a board member is rewarding in so many ways, but like most jobs, can be thankless at times.”
• Learned from Scruci that middle school administrators were thinking about bringing Capt. Scott Frank back to talk to students about the hazards on digital usage.
“That was a critical amount of information that was shared,” he said about the day Frank spent with high school students on Jan. 10.
Frank discussed self-image, self-esteem, drugs, alcohol, addiction, healthy dating and online behavior.
Scruci said there may be a chance for more parents to sit in on another presentation. When it was held earlier this month, approximately two dozen parents were in attendance with another 40 watching it as it was streamed.
• Learned from Stewart that district leaders will start discussing priorities this week. They will put a list together on how to spend the millions of dollars that has been freed up with the district’s levies going continuing.
• Learned there will be a hiring day on Thursday for substitute positions including teacher, bus driver, custodian, paraprofessional or cafeteria worker.
• Hired Christopher DiRando, Karol Kampe, Tomas Roman and Hans Glandorff as middle school track and field coaches.
• Approved property, fleet and liability insurance with Ohio School Plan at a cost or $92,183 and approved membership in the Bowling Green Community Development Foundation for $750.
• Accepted $7,294 in gifts, including a new corner scoreboard for the high school main gym valued at $4,168 from the Bobcat Athletic Boosters; a piano for the music department valued at $400 from Mike and Lisa Procyk; $1,000 for the high school orchestra from Ellen Dalton; $500 for Bobcat Basics and $500 for the middle school STEM program, both from anonymous donors; lacrosse helmets valued at $500 from Nate Spitler; $200 for the golf program from Caroline Powers Ellis; and $20 for the Model UN program from Joanne Schempf.
• Entered an agreement to continue leasing the board office building at 115 E. Clough St. for $59,242 for 2022.