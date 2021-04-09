NORTH BALTIMORE — The Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library will be having a Fabric, Fiber, and More Sale. With the covid-19 pandemic, the group decided to only hold one used book sale this year, in October.
During April the friends will accept donations of remnants of fabric, partial or full skeins of yarn, thread, buttons, clean sheets for quilt batting, craft paints, brushes, wallpaper or wrapping paper, ribbon, and any other craft materials.
On April 28-30 from 2-6 p.m. there will have an open sale of bargains.
Donate items between now and April 23 and then stop in to shop for new treasures. Whether you knit, crochet, sew, quilt, or craft there is something for everyone.
All proceeds will support the projects of the friends.
All donated items must be clean and neatly packaged.
The sale will be in the Wolfe Community Room following safety protocols.
Masks must be worn.