During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets.
In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five winners.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive,.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Road.
Monday, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Perrysburg Junior High, 550 E. South Boundary St.
Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Meigs YMCA, 13415 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg.
Oct. 28, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy.