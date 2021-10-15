Evelyn Bachman accepts a purple mum plant from Pat Limes, domestic violence co-chair of the Bowling Green GFWC. Domestic violence awareness and prevention is recognized in October as the Signature Project of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Domestic violence includes physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions, or threats, which negatively influence another person. In an effort to symbolically awaken and alert the local community to this issue, the club has distributed mums which are being displayed in local salons, as well as the Wood County District Public Library and Her Choice. In conjunction with the Cocoon, a local domestic and sexual violence shelter, posters are also being displayed in downtown business windows.
