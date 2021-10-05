Staten Middleton makes a grilled potato salad, with a secret ingredient, that is a full meal taking advantage of the fall harvest.
“I knew I liked roast potatoes, and I knew you could do it in the oven, but I like things grilled,” Middleton said of his creation. “You get the flavor through the caramelizing. The trick is not to overcook. There’s nothing worse than an over-done potato. I always err on the side of not-overdone.”
Both the corn and the potatoes are grilled.
The corn has to be prepared, to get that caramelization. It’s grilled with some of the husk left on, but only one or two layers. Middleton also soaks it in water before throwing it on the grill.
He recommends getting as much of the corn browned and even a little burnt.
“If you get the corn darker, with the caramelization, that’s great,” Middleton said.
While the potatoes and corn are on the grill, saute the green beans in olive oil.
Middleton’s trick for slicing corn off the cob is to do it on a towel. It makes less of a mess and is easy to put in with the potatoes.
The garlic should go on the grill first, as some will be squeezed into the green bean saute.
“I like things with a little bit of crunch. Don’t cook the flavor out (of the green beans),” Middleton said. “Use two heads of garlic, and squeeze it out like toothpaste.”
At the end, chop up the Serrano peppers.
“How can you go wrong with good ingredients? Use simple ingredients. Add a ton of black ground pepper. I use a Turkish pepper mill. It does a great job,” Middleton said.
He does the recipe for potlucks. He doesn’t believe in making bland dishes for a potluck. His stuff always has a kick and it goes quickly.
Middleton was a frequent guest cook of his friend Mike Sader, at the former Cohen and Cooke restaurant in Bowling Green. The two have been friends since elementary school and played hockey together.
“Mike Sader told me to make a vinaigrette one day, and he knew I liked anchovies. I used some in about 14 ounces. Then he came and dumped in the whole can, If you told people there were anchovies in their salad dressing, they would say no way, ‘I hate anchovies.’ That’s what gives it flavor. The secret ingredient is white anchovies.”
He pulled out a bottle of Worcestershire sauce, and pointed out the ingredients.
“Every culture has a fish sauce. The white anchovies, they are cured, or cooked in their own brine. They are not like regular black anchovies, like you might be familiar with on pizza. Those are terrible,” Middleton said. “These are packed in a citrus and oil combination.”
Middleton got into cooking through his dad, who had taken up the hobby by diving in one rainy weekend, and fell in love with it.
“He was stuck on his boat with Tom Wallace, who used to manage the (Bowling Green State University) ice arena. He found a book on microwave cooking. They ate the entire weekend, made dish after dish. That got him started down that track. He got really good at microwave cooking, doing things like chicken cordon bleu. He was always cooking. Between us, we would critique each other’s cooking.”
Middleton is a single guy who runs the family law firm on North Main Street. His grandfather started the business.
“He helped save farms during the Great Depression. Instead of foreclosing on people, they found ways to save the family farms, and keep people working,” Middleton said. “It made sense. How are you going to get paid back if you take their property?”
His dad, Thomas Middleton, joined in 1963, and did that until he passed away two years ago. Both Staten and his dad have always done elder law related to estate planning.
He went to Vermont Law School and wanted to do environmental law.
“You either ended up working for the Environmental Protection Agency, without enough money to pay off the student loan, or working for some big corporate entity, trying to evade the law. I didn’t want to do that. With this, I can do some good,” Middleton said.