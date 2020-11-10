Fall has arrived. Last week we experienced our first heavy frost, and in some of our low-lying areas, our first freeze. Now is the time to take advantage of the autumn sunshine and spend some time in your annual and perennial beds.
This year’s cool wet spring was followed by warm summer drought. These type of weather conditions provided ample conditions for pathological diseases and insect problems. Some of these pest problems and diseases encountered this past growing season may survive by overwintering on, or in, plant debris. Completing cleaning up of landscape plantings prior to the beginning of winter will ensure a healthier landscape for next spring.
Some of the fall crops (such as Turnips and Kale) can still be left in the garden for a while, however warm season vegetables, and annual plantings are done for the season.
Remove all annual and vegetable plants including their roots from garden beds to prevent overwintering of insect and disease pests. If the municipality where you reside allows, bag the material and place in the trash. The other alternative is to compost the plant debris. The composted material can be added to your landscape beds next spring improving the garden soil. Be sure to take advantage of other great sources of organic material abundant this time of the year. Rather than disposing of fallen tree leaves just run the lawn mower back and forth mulching the leaves into the lawn.
Dead stems and foliage should be pruned from most perennials and wildflowers. Of course, this task is garden specific as some people prefer to leave certain herbaceous ornamentals such as tall grasses uncut to enjoy their winter interest. Seed heads of achillea (yarrow), echinacea and rudbeckia and other perennials are also important food sources for many of our overwintering bird species. Fall is also a great time to divide perennials and plant new perennials. Tender bulbs and tubers such as tuberous begonias, cannas and dahlias should be dug up and stored after the first frost.
Fall is also an excellent time to do corrective pruning of your trees and shrubs. Corrective pruning encompasses removal of dead, damaged, or diseased branches and the elimination of limbs that may be causing structural problems. Structural problems include branches that may be rubbing, and those that are growing back to the center of the tree. As leaves drop from deciduous “woody” plants, it is easy to inspect and identify defects in your trees and shrubs. When not obscured by foliage it is easier to see rubbing branches, and splits or cracks in wood.
After your perennial gardens are cleaned up apply between two and three inches of organic mulch. The mulch should be applied normally by Thanksgiving. The mulch does not keep the overwintering perennials warm; it keeps the soil from freezing and thawing during temperature swings. Freezing and thawing of the soil causes roots to heave and break up. This is the number one cause of perennials not surviving the winter.
Putting your garden to bed this fall is just as important as any other growing chore you perform throughout the season.