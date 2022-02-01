Cruising social media, I came across a post with a video of a fox in a backyard. We hear a lot about coyote in our area and seldom about foxes.
In Northwest Ohio, we have four members of the same family of adaptable animals that includes the grey fox, red fox, coyote and domestic dog — Canidae. Canidae is a biological family of dog-like carnivorans or meat eaters, colloquially referred to as dogs, and constitutes a clade. A clade is a group of organisms believed to have evolved from a common ancestor. Though Canidae is classified as carnivores, the Canidae or canines in Ohio are omnivorous. Omnivores consume both meat and plants such as fruits, vegetables, and grasses.
Our common dog, or domestic dog scientific name Canis familiaris, is a domesticated descendant of the wolf which is characterized by an upturned tail. The common dog is derived from an ancient, extinct wolf, and the modern grey wolf the dog’s nearest living relative. According to National Geographic, every dog — from the Chihuahua to the Great Dane — is a member of the same species, Canis familiaris. This scientific name separates domestic dogs from our other three wild canines in Ohio. The other canines are Coyote (Canis latrans), Grey Fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus), and Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes).
The backyard habitat, where the fox was seen, appeared to be brushy and in a somewhat wooded area. This would be the perfect habitat for the grey fox. Except the grey fox prefer wooded areas and partially open brush land with little human presence. Though the video was taken at dusk, the tail of the fox was approximately between 14 and 16 inches long. This would suggest this fox swas a red fox.
Red fox is found throughout the state in farmland and mixed pasture or woodland habitats, with the majority being found in northwest and central Ohio. Their range is one to two miles, but if food supplies dwindle within this area, the animals will extend their normal range to search for food. They typically eat mice, rats, rabbits, groundhogs and other small mammals, and birds, fruits and some grasses. These foxes do not hibernate; however, under extreme winter weather conditions, they will reduce activity levels and take shelter for a day or two. Red foxes are nocturnal creatures, most active at night, feeding and moving from place to place.
The grey fox, like its cousin red fox, is smaller than a coyote but larger than a male house cat. Gray foxes are slightly smaller than red foxes, and have fur coats of gray, black and white rather than the familiar red of red foxes. Grey foxes are nocturnal creatures that frequent mature woodlands and brushy areas, with little human presence, hunting rabbits, mice, voles and other smaller vertebrates. Fruit and insects also make up a substantial part of their diet. Their ability to climb trees is unique among canids, allowing them greater access to their prey. In Ohio, grey fox populations have been declining.
As the state of Ohio was settled and cleared, grey fox habitat declined due to human presence, allowing the red fox territory to expanded. Grey foxes have a distinctive bark that is usually repeated four or five times in a row. It will also squeal or growl. Looking for a better mouse trap? Look no further than the grey fox.
Native American folklore is filled with tales of the coyote. This animal is either revered for its intelligence and ability to resolve a conflict or is frowned upon for being a cunning and deceiving manipulator. The coyote is not native to Ohio, but it is present throughout the state today. Love or hate it, the coyote can make the best of a bad situation to survive and even prosper. Usually, we associate the coyote with the open, deserted lands of the west. As its presence in Ohio shows, this versatile animal can make a home almost anywhere.
The coyote is generally a slender animal, very similar in appearance to a medium-sized dog. Since the coyote and domesticated dog are from the same family, Canidae, the resemblance is more than a coincidence. Coyotes have a bushy tail, usually tipped in black and is carried down at a 45-degree angle as the animal moves. Most coyotes are gray, though some show a rusty, brown or off-white coloration. The coyote stands about 1 1/2 to 2 feet tall and is between 41 to 53 inches in length. Males of this species are larger than the females and weigh anywhere from 20 to 50 pounds.
The coyote is a nocturnal animal, active during the nighttime hours. However, when it is less threatened by man, it will hunt and move from place to place during the day. The coyote will hunt in unrelated (non-family) pairs or large groups. Coyotes are omnivorous and typical foods include small mammals (voles, shrews, rabbits, mice), vegetables, nuts and carrion. Unchecked, they will eat livestock, particularly sheep and chickens.
The coyote’s strength is that it can adapt and exploit most any habitat to its advantage. While most wildlife species have avoided developed areas and often declined because of man’s expansion, the coyote seems to have thrived.
(The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife was used as a source.)