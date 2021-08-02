TOLEDO – A pediatric doctor who reaches out to children with puppets has been recognized with an Honorary Big Sister award.
Susan Tourner, MD, pediatric critical care physician at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, is the recipient of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio “Honorary Big Sister” Award, according to a ProMedica news release.
The award is given annually to an individual who has positively influenced children’s lives in the Northwest Ohio region.
“Throughout the past year, Dr. Tourner demonstrated her passion for supporting our youth by participating in events that educated children about diversity and supporting fundraisers that provide local kids the ability to achieve their full potential,” said Marvin Whitfield, Ph.D., president, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio.
“During our virtual ‘reading across cultures’ program, 12 ProMedica physicians volunteered to read age-appropriate positive stories surrounding diversity and race as a response to racial tension within our communities,” Whitfield said. “Dr. Tourner stood out from the rest. She awed everyone, the children and the staff, with a full puppet show that was memorable and inspiring.”
“I am honored to be recognized by such a wonderful organization with a critical mission,” Tourner said. “It is so important to me to help teach children about diversity, equity and inclusion as it perpetuates their overall health and well-being.”