Bob Kreienkamp still gets choked up when he thinks about his first holiday after his divorce.
After 30 years of marriage and being entrenched in Christmas Eve traditions — dinner, Mass and opening presents with family — it was almost unbearable.
But, with a lot of support, he survived, then thrived. Now Kreienkamp wants to pay it forward.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church are offering a two-hour workshop for those who are going through a separation, divorce or loss of loved one that is designed to help them face the holidays with hope and peace.
The Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday period can be a trying time for everyone, but this is particularly true for men and women who are separated, divorced or widowed, Kreienkamp said.
“That was the roughest years of my life when I became single and everything changed,” Kreienkamp said, adding that divorce can sometimes be more difficult to deal with than death. “In a death, things are closed. With a divorce … sometimes it doesn’t close for years.”
Kreienkamp said he wants people who are suffering to know that they don’t have to go it alone.
“And for them to realize that one day that it will be a happy day again.”
The workshop, titled Surviving the Holidays is aimed at those who are dreading the upcoming holidays and is open to anyone in the Bowling Green community and surrounding area.
“You don’t have to be a member of the church. We’re looking to help anybody,” he said. “People can talk and listen to others’ issues, maybe share what they’ve done to get through a day or an evening.”
Kreienkamp will lead the workshop with Denise Brennan, Rhonda Aguiton and Amy Lanning.
“It’s a scary time when you suddenly have to face Christmas on your own. People have to face a whole new situation and many new unknowns. Children’s school programs, workplace celebrations, family get-togethers, all pose new challenges. Christmas Day is not going to be the same because you don’t have that family unit… so you’ve got to create a new way of doing Christmas,” Brennan said.
Lanning said that separated couples face multiple challenges, ranging from attending Christmas events solo to dealing with financial struggles. Keeping children entertained can be particularly challenging, she says.
“It can be hard because separated parents are often strapped for cash and may have to think of creative ways to entertain their children by themselves,” Lanning said.
Participants should expect Thanksgiving and Christmas to be different. The workshop offers new ways of approaching events and creating new traditions to help deal with emotions that could be faced over the holidays and strategies for dealing with social events. And most importantly, the workshop provides attendees with a sense of hope for the future. People facing this situation are not alone and there are many people going through similar situations.
“If we can help just one person get through the holidays better than we did, this evening will be a success. We are hoping for a good turnout and urge those interested to register soon to ensure their place in the event,” Kreienkamp said.
The workshop is for both men and women, including those not affiliated with the churches and includes a booklet to use throughout the holiday season.
Surviving the Holidays is created by DivorceCare, a 13-week program of healing for separated and divorced people. A follow-up weekly program will begin Jan. 3 and will be held at St. Mark’s.
Surviving the Holidays is Nov. 15 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church from 6:30-8:30 pm. The evening includes videos from experts around the country and will be followed up with a discussion among those attending the meeting.
People wishing to attend are asked to register at: https://www.divorcecare.org/leaderzone/my/holiday_events/38693.