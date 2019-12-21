‘Division’ author talks at N. Baltimore library - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

‘Division’ author talks at N. Baltimore library

Posted: Saturday, December 21, 2019 12:06 pm

NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Public Library will be hosting a book signing by local author Nathan Aguinaga.

The signing will take place on Jan. 8 from 5-7 pm at the library, 230 N. Main St.

