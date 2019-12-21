NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Public Library will be hosting a book signing by local author Nathan Aguinaga.
The signing will take place on Jan. 8 from 5-7 pm at the library, 230 N. Main St.
Posted: Saturday, December 21, 2019 12:06 pm
‘Division’ author talks at N. Baltimore library
NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Public Library will be hosting a book signing by local author Nathan Aguinaga.
The signing will take place on Jan. 8 from 5-7 pm at the library, 230 N. Main St.
Posted in Community on Saturday, December 21, 2019 12:06 pm. | Tags: National Football League, Baltimore Ravens Season, Kh-35, Nathan Aguinaga, United States Army, Substitute Teacher, N. Baltimore Library North Baltimore, 419-257-3621, Panama, Local Author, United States, Baltimore, Army, New Orleans, Middle East, Jessica, Author, The North Baltimore Public Library, Local Retired Master Sergeant, Panama And New Orleans
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
Sentinel-Tribune
Phone number: 419-352-4611
E-mail: kconcannon@aimmediamidwest.com
Address: 1616 E Wooster #15
Bowling Green, OH 43402
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]