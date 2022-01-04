PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will present Digital Media and Library Apps on Jan. 11 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in the lower level meeting rooms.
Breaking in a new tablet, phone or laptop you received this holiday season? Way offers free access to many different kinds of digital media with a library card. Ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, TV shows and magazines can be downloaded for offline use or streamed over Wi-Fi.
This presentation will highlight popular digital services and their apps: Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy and Flipster. This program is free and open to the public.
Contact Way at 419-874-3135 ext. 119 or visit waylibrary.info for more information. Masks are required.