Last week an old friend and colleague contacted me about my article on Dodders. Our conversation again took me back in time when I was a commercial grower in the greenhouse industry. My colleague Lloyd Jones Ph.D.., is now a retired professor from the Department of Biology at the University of Toledo. He used to come to the greenhouse and clipped shoots from our Geranium stock plants as a teaching tool for his students at the university. We developed a professional relationship during that time.
Getting back to the Dodders, he mentioned, did you ever notice all the plant life in our Wood County ditches? Well no, I said I guess I never really paid any attention.
Jones educated me on some of the more interesting plants that may be sighted in our Wood County Ohio ditches.
Sure, enough as I was travelling west through our county, in the areas that tend to have more sand than clay, was the plant life he was talking about.
One of the finds was the Turtlehead plant. A fall blooming perennial, turtlehead gets its common name from the blossoms that resemble the shape of a turtle’s head with its mouth partly open. There are 6 species in the genus Chelone, all of which are native to North America. The genus name comes from Chelone, a nymph in Greek mythology who was punished for by the gods by turning her into a turtle.
The plants are also occasionally referred to as shellflowers. They are typically found in bogs, swamps, along streams or in moist woods. Several of these herbaceous plants in the figwort family (Scrophulariaceae) are offered as ornamentals or have been used to create garden hybrids.
Not far from the Turtleheads were the Monkey Flowers. Monkey Flowers (Mimulus ringens) also native to Ohio common name come from Greek word mimo, “an ape,” because of resemblance of markings of the seeds to face of a monkey, or from Latin word mimus, “an actor or mimic,” because flower is like mouthpiece of one of the grinning masks worn by classical actors. Monkey Flowers have a long bloom time from June through September and reach an average height of three feet.
Also spotted that day, in a ditch that was recently dredged in the past year, was the Ditch Stonecrop (Penthorum sedoides). This ditch was still muddy from its recent dredging and the unusual native Stonecrop made its appearance. I would not have noticed this plant, if I did not get out of my auto to admire the Elderberry shrub that somehow escaped the claws of the dredger. The Ditch Stonecrop is a small 6 to 12-inch-tall erect perennial. The Genus Penthorum comes from pente for “five” and oros for “a mark,” referring to order of five on the flowers. The white five parted flower blooms from July through September.
I now have a new appreciation for our Wood County ditches.